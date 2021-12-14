Bio-Techne enters option agreement with Wilson Wolf

Dec. 14, 2021
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) has entered into an option agreement with Wilson Wolf Corporation.
  • Founded in 1998, Wilson Wolf is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota and is a leader in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of cell culture technologies, including its Gas Permeable Rapid Expansion (G-Rex®) product line.
  • The agreement includes a potential 20% ownership investment in Wilson Wolf upon its achievement of approximately $100M in revenue or $50M in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization as well as the opportunity to fully acquire the company upon its achievement of approximately $225M in revenue or $135M in EBITDA.
