#AMC500K trends on Twitter as meme stocks keep sliding
Dec. 14, 2021 8:16 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), GME
- AMC (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) are down 5% in premarket trading, adding to sharp losses in the past week as retail bulls encourage each other to have "diamond hands."
- On Twitter, #AMC500K is trending as the AMC Ape army stands firm with the prediction of an epic short squeeze sending shares into the stratosphere.
- As it stands, with the losses before the bell AMC is down more than 30% from Dec. 8 when the latest bout of selling started. It's off nearly 70% from its 52-week high.
- GME is down 25% from Dec. 7 and down more than 70% from its peak.
- Short interest on AMC is about 14.5% of the float and about 10% for GME.
- The top trending thread on the WallStreetBets subreddit this morning is entitled "Can’t be the only one loading up on GameStop this season ahead of Q4."
- GME was mentioned in WSB threads more than 400 times yesterday, a big surge from 157 mentions on Friday, according to data from Quiver Quantitative. AMC was mentioned 274 times on Monday, up from 103 on Friday.
- While the meme trading distorts technical charts, AMC is close to a death cross signal, where the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day.
- Last week, AMC's CEO and CFO sold shares.