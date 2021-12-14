#AMC500K trends on Twitter as meme stocks keep sliding

AMC Theatre, downtown Chattanooga

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AMC (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) are down 5% in premarket trading, adding to sharp losses in the past week as retail bulls encourage each other to have "diamond hands."
  • On Twitter, #AMC500K is trending as the AMC Ape army stands firm with the prediction of an epic short squeeze sending shares into the stratosphere.
  • As it stands, with the losses before the bell AMC is down more than 30% from Dec. 8 when the latest bout of selling started. It's off nearly 70% from its 52-week high.
  • GME is down 25% from Dec. 7 and down more than 70% from its peak.
  • Short interest on AMC is about 14.5% of the float and about 10% for GME.
  • The top trending thread on the WallStreetBets subreddit this morning is entitled "Can’t be the only one loading up on GameStop this season ahead of Q4."
  • GME was mentioned in WSB threads more than 400 times yesterday, a big surge from 157 mentions on Friday, according to data from Quiver Quantitative. AMC was mentioned 274 times on Monday, up from 103 on Friday.
  • While the meme trading distorts technical charts, AMC is close to a death cross signal, where the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day.
  • Last week, AMC's CEO and CFO sold shares.

