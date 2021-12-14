GBT slumps after announcing offering of $250.0M in convertible senior notes
Dec. 14, 2021 8:04 AM ETGlobal Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) intends to offer $250.0M aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering.
- Initial purchasers will be granted a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5M principal amount of Notes.
- There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
- The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of GBT’s common stock or a combination thereof, at GBT’s election.
- The interest rate, conversion rate and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.
- In connection with the pricing of the notes, GBT expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers of the notes or their respective affiliates or other financial institutions.
- Net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, a portion will be used to enter into additional capped call transactions with the option counterparties and the remainder for the continued commercialization of Oxbryta \ and the clinical development of Oxbryta® and GBT’s product candidates, and for other general corporate purposes.
- Shares are down 8.8% PM.