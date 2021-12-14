Cidara drops 5% despite 'positive' Phase 3 rezafungin data in candidemia/invasive candidiasis

  • Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) announces positive topline data from the Phase 3 ReSTORE trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of its once-weekly antifungal candidate rezafungin as a potential first-line treatment for candidemia and invasive candidiasis.
  • The trial met FDA and EMA-pre-specified primary endpoints of of all-cause mortality at Day 30 and and global cure at Day 14, respectively versus daily standard of care.
  • Both results demonstrated statistical non-inferiority of rezafungin dosed once-weekly versus caspofungin dosed once-daily.
  • Rezafungin was generally well tolerated and had a similar safety profile to caspofungin.
  • CDTX intends to file its NDA with the FDA and other regulators outside the U.S., in mid-2022.
  • Cidara has partnered with Mundipharma who has commercial rights to rezafungin outside the U.S. and Japan.
