Cidara drops 5% despite 'positive' Phase 3 rezafungin data in candidemia/invasive candidiasis
Dec. 14, 2021 8:05 AM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX)MAABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) announces positive topline data from the Phase 3 ReSTORE trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of its once-weekly antifungal candidate rezafungin as a potential first-line treatment for candidemia and invasive candidiasis.
- Shares down 4.9% premarket at $1.55.
- The trial met FDA and EMA-pre-specified primary endpoints of of all-cause mortality at Day 30 and and global cure at Day 14, respectively versus daily standard of care.
- Both results demonstrated statistical non-inferiority of rezafungin dosed once-weekly versus caspofungin dosed once-daily.
- Rezafungin was generally well tolerated and had a similar safety profile to caspofungin.
- CDTX intends to file its NDA with the FDA and other regulators outside the U.S., in mid-2022.
- Cidara has partnered with Mundipharma who has commercial rights to rezafungin outside the U.S. and Japan.