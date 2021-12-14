Blackboxstocks soars on record high cash receipts and revenue for November
Dec. 14, 2021 8:13 AM ETBlackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares are trading 12.24% higher pre-market after the company reported record high cash receipts and revenue for the month of November.
- November’s cash receipts totaled $1.2M, of which ~$800,000 were from the sale of annual subscriptions.
- Revenue recognized from these sales will be amortized over the next twelve months. The significant sale of annual subscriptions in November resulted in the overall ratio of annual subscriptions increasing to 37% of the overall user base from 32%.
- Thanks to the record performance, the fintech company is expected to achieve revenue projections at the high end of the previously projected range for Q421 ($1.51M-$1.56M).
