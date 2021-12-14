Planet Fitness vs. Peloton: PLNT gets the bull call from Cowen, PTON slips again

Dec. 14, 2021 8:14 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Cowen expects a big year for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) with strong member growth and gym openings.
  • Analyst Max Raklenko thinks PLNT has one of the most compelling flywheels that yields sustainable share gains and is set to accelerate coming out of the pandemic.
  • The firm boosts its rating on PLNT to Outperform from Market Perform and hikes its price target to $100.
  • Shares of Planet Fitness (PLNT) are up 1.14% in premarket action to $86.40.
  • The flip side of the exercise-at-the-gym trade is Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), which is down 1.40% in the early session and is off more than 60% over the last six months. However, if an investor bought Peloton (PTON) right before the pandemic, they would have still be ahead of a Planet Fitness (PLNT) investor despite the recent slide. PLNT vs. PTON since the beginning of 2020.
