CrowdStrike upgraded to overweight at J.P. Morgan, sees 25% upside
Dec. 14, 2021 8:17 AM ET CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) FTNT, PANW, S By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is on the receiving end of some positive commentary from Wall Street, with J.P. Morgan upgrading the stock to outperform with a $255 price target, noting the stock has some significant room to run.
- Analyst Sterling Auty called CrowdStrike (CRWD) "one of the premier high-growth and premium multiple names in software," however, the stock has shed significant amounts of value, having fallen nearly 15% over the past six months and roughly flat year-to-date.
- This set up "provides opportunity for top-line growth to provide performance upside," Auty added.
- CrowdStrike (CRWD) shares are up more than 1% to $201 in early Tuesday trading.
- Auty highlights that Sunnyvale, California-based CrowdStrike (CRWD) is "one of the key leaders for cloud security" and should continue to see an expansion of its total addressable market due to its product offerings.
- Nonetheless, CrowdStrike's (CRWD) top-line growth should help shares "outperform from current levels," Auty added.
- Earlier this month, CrowdStrike (CRWD) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and said it was lifting its forecast for the rest of the fiscal year.
- For the fourth-quarter, CrowdStrike (CRWD), which competes with other cybersecurity companies such as Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S), said it expects revenue to be between $406.5M-412.3M. Adjusted earnings are expected to come in between $0.19-0.21 per share.
- For the full year, revenue is expected to be between $1.4271B-1.4329B, compared to analysts' estimates of $1.4B.