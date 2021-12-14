Leidos wins $61.5M DHS CISA contract

Dec. 14, 2021 8:19 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has won the Priority Services Scientific, Engineering, and Technical Assistance (PS-SETA) prime contract in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
  • Under the contract, Leidos will provide scientific, engineering and technical assistance to CISA. CISA's programs and services coordinate emergency communications planning and evaluation to prepare communities and ensure safety nationwide.
  • The competitive single-award hybrid contract has a nine-month base period and four one-year options. It will value ~$61.5M if all options are exercised.
  • LDOS +1.00% pre-market
  • Yesterday, Leidos won a $82M contract for US Air Force
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.