Leidos wins $61.5M DHS CISA contract
Dec. 14, 2021 8:19 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has won the Priority Services Scientific, Engineering, and Technical Assistance (PS-SETA) prime contract in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
- Under the contract, Leidos will provide scientific, engineering and technical assistance to CISA. CISA's programs and services coordinate emergency communications planning and evaluation to prepare communities and ensure safety nationwide.
- The competitive single-award hybrid contract has a nine-month base period and four one-year options. It will value ~$61.5M if all options are exercised.
- LDOS +1.00% pre-market
- Yesterday, Leidos won a $82M contract for US Air Force