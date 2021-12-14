Alnylam submits sNDA to expand label of Oxlumo in rare kidney disorder
Dec. 14, 2021 8:28 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has submitted a sNDA to the FDA for a label expansion of Oxlumo to include reducing plasma oxalate in advanced primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1).
- A Type II Filing Variation for Oxlumo (lumasiran) was also submitted European Medicines Agency .
- The applications are supported by results from the phase 3 ILLUMINATE-C trial which showed significant declines in plasma oxalate in PH1 Patients with end-stage kidney disease.
- Oxlumo targets hydroxyacid oxidase 1, the gene encoding glycolate oxidase.
