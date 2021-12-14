Proterra unveils plans for EV battery factory in South Carolina
- Proterra (NASDAQ:PRTA) announces plans to open a new EV battery system manufacturing plant in South Carolina to produce battery systems for Proterra Powered customers’ commercial electric vehicles, including delivery and work trucks, industrial equipment, buses and more.
- The company says it has committed to a minimum investment of at least $76M, with additional investments planned over the next several years.
- The EV battery factory is expected to launch in the second half of 2022 with multiple gigawatt hours of annual production capacity for Proterra’s battery systems. By 2025, the factory is expected to support additional battery system production capacity, as well as the production of ancillary systems incorporated into electric medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles and equipment.
- The new South Carolina factory is Proterra's (NASDAQ:PTRA) third battery production facility nationwide.
