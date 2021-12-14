MT, ATRA and SELB among pre market gainers
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) +138% announces primary endpoint met statistical significance in corrected topline efficacy data of phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) +33%.
- Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE:TMX) +25%.
- MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) +23% on CRADA with U.S. Navy.
- IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) +16% closes $17M underwritten public offering and partial exercise of over-allotment option.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) +11%.
- Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) +11%.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) +11%.
- Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) +8%.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) +8%.
- Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) +8%.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) +9%.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) +6%.
- Stran & Company (NASDAQ:STRN) +6%.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) +6% enters into repurchase agreements with certain holders of its mandatorily convertible subordinated notes.
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) +5%, LGC and LGES enter scrap supply and nickel sulphate off-take pact; plans to build $485M commercial Hub facility in NY.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) +5%.
- 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) +5%.