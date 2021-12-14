Slinger expands distribution with Tennis Bot in Philippines
Dec. 14, 2021 8:42 AM ETSlinger Bag Inc. (SLBG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Slinger (OTCQB:SLBG) extends its distribution agreement with Tennis Bot in the Philippines.
- It is a leading racquet sports distributor in Asia who has been representing Slinger across Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore, in addition to the Philippines.
- Both companies also recently announced distribution partnership for Indonesia as well, as company is pleased with Tennis Bot’s performance as their leading distributor in several key Asian markets.
- “The fact we are extending another partnership agreement with Tennis Bot speaks to our trust in them and overall satisfaction with the work they have done representing Slinger already. As I have said before, the reason I joined Slinger was first and foremost the potential that the Slinger Bag has to attract new players to the sport and completely reimagine the training and playing experience for tennis players all over the world. I look forward to aligning our company with the right growth partners, such as Greg and his team, to further that mission, all over the world.” said Mike Ballardie, CEO.