Cathie Wood’s ETFs can be accessed by European investors thanks to Leverage Shares
Dec. 14, 2021 8:49 AM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARKW, ARKG, SARKBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor10 Comments
- European and British investors can now access and trade Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation collection of funds in their local currency through their brokerage accounts without any limitations for the first time, thanks to Leverage Shares.
- Leverage Shares has launched a suite of ETPs that allows market participants to bet alongside Cathie Wood and her ARK ETFs and bet against her funds. Additionally, investors can go beyond the traditional 1:1 long exposure to ARK ETFs. The new grouping of funds permits those with a bullish or bearish view to access leverage up to +3X and -3X.
- Leverage Shares new ETPs offer the tracking of the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW), and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG). Below are the nine new ETPs:
- The new funds will start trading on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Paris, and Euronext Amsterdam exchanges. Also, the unleveraged funds will come with a 0.35% expense ratio, whereas the leveraged funds will come with a 0.75% expense ratio.
- Year-to-date price action: ARKK -24.1%, ARKG -35.1%, and ARKW -16.6%.
- Cathie Wood’s popularity has produced another spinoff grouping of funds as recently, Tuttle Capital Management created the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:SARK), which trades inversely to the popular ARKK.