Iteris wins $1.1M Caltrans contract

Dec. 14, 2021 8:49 AM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) has won a $1.1M contract from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).
  • The firm has been selected to provide smart mobility design and engineering services related to the rehabilitation and upgrade of roadways spanning three communities in the City of Los Angeles.
  • Under the terms of the one-year sub-contract agreement with Jacobs, Iteris will provide services in the areas of engineering traffic signal system, street lighting system, and pavement, sidewalk and curb ramp upgrades across 75 intersections in Santa Monica, Hollywood and Echo Park.
