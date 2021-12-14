Orbit International agrees to buy Panel Products
Dec. 14, 2021 9:00 AM ETOrbit International Corp. (ORBT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) to acquire the business of Panel Products of Carson, California for an undisclosed sum.
- Panel Products designs, manufactures and sells globally, military simulation and training bezels, electronic control assemblies, multi-function displays, and ancillary products and related software solutions.
- Under the terms, Orbit has formed a new subsidiary, Simulator Product Solutions LLC, which will be majority owned by Orbit, with a minority equity interest to be held by Panel.
- It is intended that Nabil Radi, the founder of Panel, will continue his leadership of Panel’s business as President of Orbit’s newly formed subsidiary.
- The company intends to keep Panel’s operation in the Carson/Long Beach area.
- The deal is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2022 and is being funded substantially from Orbit’s cash on hand.
- The transaction is expected to close on or about December 31, 2021.