Orbit International agrees to buy Panel Products

Dec. 14, 2021 9:00 AM ETOrbit International Corp. (ORBT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Top view of business office workstation with M&A letters or merger and acquisition

Atstock Productions/iStock via Getty Images

  • Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) to acquire the business of Panel Products of Carson, California for an undisclosed sum.
  • Panel Products designs, manufactures and sells globally, military simulation and training bezels, electronic control assemblies, multi-function displays, and ancillary products and related software solutions.
  • Under the terms, Orbit has formed a new subsidiary, Simulator Product Solutions LLC, which will be majority owned by Orbit, with a minority equity interest to be held by Panel.
  • It is intended that Nabil Radi, the founder of Panel, will continue his leadership of Panel’s business as President of Orbit’s newly formed subsidiary.
  • The company intends to keep Panel’s operation in the Carson/Long Beach area.
  • The deal is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2022 and is being funded substantially from Orbit’s cash on hand.
  • The transaction is expected to close on or about December 31, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.