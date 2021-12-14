Lantern Pharma presents positive LP-284 data in hematologic cancers at ASH 2021
Dec. 14, 2021 9:09 AM ETLantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) announces positive data on the effectiveness of LP-284 in hematologic cancers at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
- The study demonstrated LP-284's broad in vitro anti-tumor activity in lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and leukemia cells.
- Notably, the enantiomer pair, LP-184 and LP-284, exhibit distinct patterns of anti-tumor activities. As a result, the novel enantiomer LP-284 may provide a targeted therapy option for hematologic cancers with compromised DNA repair, supporting further targeted development plans for LP-284.
- In August this year, LTRN secured Orphan Drug tag in U.S. for LP-184 in glioblastoma multiforme.
