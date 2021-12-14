Disney declines as YouTube TV could pull ABC, ESPN channels in carriage fight

Dec. 14, 2021 9:24 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), GOOGLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor28 Comments

Person holds an Apple TV remote using the new Disney+ app on a Vizio TV. Disney+ video streaming service will exclusively show Star Wars: Jedi Template Challenge.

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares are down more than 1% on Tuesday after media reports suggested that Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube TV could pull ABC and ESPN channels as the two companies disagree over pricing over carriage fees.
  • If a deal is not reached by 11:59 p.m. December 17, YouTube TV will pull Disney's (DIS) channels, from its service, including ABC, ESPN, FX and Freeform.
  • In a statement, Disney said it has a "highly successful track record of negotiating such agreements with providers" and is "optimistic" a deal can be reached with Google (GOOGL) to continue to provide its news, sports and entertainment programming.
  • Google's (GOOGL) YouTube published a blog post, noting the two companies are in negotiations, but added that it is asking for Disney (DIS) to treat YouTube TV like other TV providers.
  • "If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them," YouTube wrote in the blog post. "However, if we are unable to reach a deal by Friday, the Disney-owned channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV and we will decrease our monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99 (while this content remains off our platform)."
  • In addition, YouTube highlighted the Disney (DIS) bundle in the blog post, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for $13.99 per month.
  • According to The Hollywood Reporter, YouTube TV, along with Hulu with Live TV, are believed to be the most popular virtual multichannel video providers, with roughly 4 million subscribers each.
  • In its most recent quarter, Disney (DIS) said its Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution unit, which houses ESPN, ABC and other cable networks, accounted for $13.08 billion in revenue, up 9% year-over-year.
  • On Monday, KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel said investors "significantly under-appreciate" the Disney's (DIS) growth potentials, adding there is 40% upside from current levels.
