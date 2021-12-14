Voyager Digital, FTX, other crypto firms leverage sports naming rights to accelerate brand awareness
Dec. 14, 2021 By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- It appears some crypto-related entities, including Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF), FTX and Crypto.com (CRO-USD), are attempting to establish brand awareness by entering sports naming rights agreements.
- Earlier, crypto trading platform Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) entered into a multi-year agreement with The National Women's Soccer League to extend the league's global marketing reach, and providing players with direct financial support, crypto education and rewards.
- A large chunk of Voyager's (OTCQX:VYGVF) investment in the league will be used to fund individual crypto accounts for each rostered player in the NWSL. Each player will receive an equal portion of the Voyager-established NWSL players' fund, deposited into an account.
- The company says it will also provide NWSL players with crypto education, including key lessons and tools to help develop long-term financial growth opportunities.
- Additionally, crypto platform FTX agrees to pay the Golden State Warriors $10M for global rights, people familiar with the matter told CNBC.
- FTX gets brand placement with the Warrior's G League club and the NBA 2K esports team, in arena signage at Chase Center, and obtains the teams' non-fungible tokens rights, CNBC notes. In addition, FTX will get virtual floor inventory on Warriors regional sports network games.
- Back in November, Crypto.com (CRO-USD) inked with sports entertainment firm AEG to replace Staples as the title sponsor of downtown Los Angeles's sports arena.