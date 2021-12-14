Q2 Holdings targets $1.2B in 2026 revenue in Investor Day presentation

  • Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) targets $1.2B in revenue in 2026 from ~$500M in 2021, through new business, cross-selling, customer growth, and emerging business opportunities, according to its Investor Day slides.
  • That comes to ~15-16%+ growth in 2022, ~20% compounded annual growth rate for 2023 to 2025, and ~20% growth in 2026.
  • The target implies $575M-580M revenue in 2022, which compares with consensus estimate of $583.7M. For 2023, the target implies at least $690M revenue in 2023.
  • Targets 2022 gross margin of ~52%, annual improvement of ~150-250 basis points from 2023 to 2025, and ~60% in 2026. For some context, GAAP gross margin was 45.0% in Q3 2021.
  • Targets adjusted EBITDA margin of ~7% in 2022, annual improvement of ~300-400 bps in 2023-2025, reaching ~20% in 2026.
  • Sees total addressable market expanding to $23B from the current $13B market.
