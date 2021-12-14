Lyft and Olo partner for restaurant orders delivery
Dec. 14, 2021 9:29 AM ETOlo Inc. (OLO), LYFTBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) enters the restaurant space in a partnership with Olo (NYSE:OLO) to deliver digital orders for Olo’s network of restaurant brands.
- Olo's Dispatch product allows restaurant brands to accommodate delivery for orders generated through their own website and apps by providing a network of third- party delivery service providers, such as Lyft.
- "With Dispatch, we help our customers enable delivery on their owned channels, using trusted partners like Lyft for local delivery. The addition of Lyft to the Dispatch network not only expands delivery coverage for our brands, but drives competitive pricing at the benefit of guests and brands alike," says Shalin Sheth, VP and GM of Dispatch for Olo.
- OLO down 1.4% in pre-market trading; LYFT down 0.4%.
