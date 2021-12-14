Support for Fed's Lael Brainard is 'an open question' - Sen. Pat Toomey
Dec. 14, 2021 9:36 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- U.S. Sen. Patrick Toomey (R.-Penn.) left open the possibility that Lael Brainard, a nominee for Federal Reserve vice chair, could face a fight for confirmation in the Senate, calling his support for President Joe Biden's controversial pick "an open question."
- "I'm looking forward to sitting down with her and discussing the range of issues that we need to cover," he told CNBC on Tuesday.
- Last month, Brainard, who currently serves as a Fed governor, was nominated to the role of vice chair. At the same time, Jerome Powell was re-nominated to serve a second term as chair of the central bank.
- Headed into the announcement, Brainard was considered Powell's main competition for Biden's backing as the next Fed chair. However, some experts questioned whether she could receive confirmation in the Senate, as her economic views are considered too progressive by many conservatives.
- Commenting on overall Fed policy, Toomey leveled stark criticism at the central bank's stance over the past year, saying that Powell should have started tapering its asset-purchase plan much earlier.
- "We've maintained emergency policies long after the emergency has passed," he said.
- Despite this stance, Toomey backed the re-nomination of Powell as the head of the central bank.
- Given a choice between Brainard and Powell, Toomey said he preferred the current Fed chair to continue in the role, despite his disagreement with him on recent monetary policy.
- "Is this a referendum or is this a choice? ... I have a lot of respect for Lael Brainard but I have a lot more differences with her than I do with Chairman Powell," he said.
- In general, Toomey argued for "an oversight role" for Congress in monetary policy, attempting to keep the Fed on track. He noted that for him, this included a need to "drive the message" that a stable currency is crucial to achieving the Fed's other goal of maximizing employment.
- "I think it is perfectly appropriate for Congress to remind the Fed what its mission is," he said.
- For more on the process of staffing the Federal Reserve, see why famed market watcher Mohamed El-Erian thinks the changes in the central bank will go much beyond the choices for its top leadership spots.