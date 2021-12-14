Unisys acquires CompuGain for $87.3M
Dec. 14, 2021 9:39 AM ETUnisys Corporation (UIS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Unisys (UIS +3.5%) has acquired cloud solutions provider CompuGain for $87.3M on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
- The transaction was funded with cash on hand and is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow (FCF).
- CompuGain is a Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting Partner. Its capabilities in application modernization, cloud-native agile application development and cloud and hybrid cloud data management will bolster Unisys' cloud offerings.
- Unisys Chair and CEO Peter Altabef said, "Acquiring CompuGain will enable Unisys to enhance the delivery of rapid and agile cloud migration, application modernization and data value realization to our clients. CompuGain has a strong presence in financial services, which will add to our established position in that industry. It will also create cross-selling opportunities with both Unisys clients and CompuGain clients across multiple industries. Unisys expects the addition of CompuGain to drive revenue and profit growth and increased cash flow."
- CompuGain generated $58M (+12% Y/Y) in revenue for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2021, with more than 90% of its revenue from client relationships with an average tenure of greater than nine years.
- The acquisition brings more than 400 engineers, cloud solution architects and developers to Unisys' stable.