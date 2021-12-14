Thorne HealthTech announces multi-year partnership Human Resource Health

  • Thorne HealthTech (THRN +0.2%) partners with professional cycling team, Human Powered Health, formerly Rally Cycling, in which company will serve as their official personalized health solutions partner.
  • The partnership will equip the elite athletes of Human Powered Health with company's best-in-class health testing and nutritional supplements needed to fuel their performance.
  • "Thorne's ambition is to empower our customers to improve and extend their health span through testing, teaching, and transforming health. In alignment with the overarching goals and mission of the Human Powered Health professional cycling team, we believe Thorne's personalized, scientific wellness solutions will help the Human Powered Health cyclists achieve optimal performance and healthier lives." said Thorne HealthTech VP of Business Development, Athletics, Wesley Barnett..
