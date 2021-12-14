Evolus enters into $125M credit facility with Pharmakon Advisors
Dec. 14, 2021 9:55 AM ETEvolus, Inc. (EOLS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Evolus (EOLS +1.9%) has announced that it has entered into a $125M term loan financing facility in two tranches with funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors.
- Under the terms, the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital and may also be used for potential strategic transactions.
- Also $75M will be drawn upon execution, Evolus may draw up to an additional $50M before Dec. 31, 2022. This second tranche is available with no additional performance obligations or financial covenants.
- “Supported by our unique business strategy and focus on the fast-growing millennial demographic, Evolus is continuing to gain market share in the aesthetic neurotoxin industry,” said David Moatazedi, Evolus’ President and CEO.