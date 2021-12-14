Doximity downgraded to underweight at JP Morgan on short-term concerns; shares down 7%
Dec. 14, 2021
- JP Morgan has downgraded Doximity (DOCS -8.8%) to underweight from neutral due to valuation and potential risk from disappointing growth expectations.
- The firm has a $60 price target, down from $70 (~8% upside based on yesterday's close).
- Analyst Jackson Ader says he is "spooked" by recent downward price movement in high-multiple stocks that also operate benefit from remote communication and business needs, such as Zoom (ZM -2.9%) and Docusign (DOCU -0.4%).
- "If the sell-off after the 2Q21 results is any indication for future reactions, investors here will not be forgiving of even strong upside," he writes.
- Ader notes that Doximity has provided Q3 2022 guidance that supports strong but not massive upside. "With guidance becoming more reasonable the beats should start to come down, and we are worried that this will not be received well."
