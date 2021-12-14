Terminix jumps 27% on acquisition by Rentokil for $6.7B

  • UK's Rentokil to buy Terminix (TMX +23.3%) for $6.7B in a stock-and-cash transaction values has an implied price of $55 per share, a premium of 47% over December 13 closing price.
  • Rentokil gets about 60% of its revenue from pest control and most of the 228 businesses it has acquired since 2016 are from the same field.
  • The transaction will boots Rentokil's scale and earnings and cut costs.
  • Rentokil to pay 20% in stock and will issue about 643M new shares, including American depositary ones.
  • Terminix (TMX +23.3%) to continue owning about 26% of the company.
