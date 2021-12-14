Penske Automotive Group purchases largest BMW dealership in Michigan

BMW Dealership

shaunl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Penske Automotive Group (PAG +3.4%) announces that it has acquired Erhard BMW of Bloomfield, located in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, representing the Company's 48th BMW dealership world-wide. The location is the largest BMW dealership in Michigan.
  • The acquired dealership is expected to generate approximately $100 million in annualized revenue. Year-to-date, Penske Automotive Group has added approximately $1.2 billion in expected annualized revenue through the completion of retail automotive and commercial truck dealership acquisitions.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones writes that PAG is a "favorable risk to reward prospect."
