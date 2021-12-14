EPAM Systems acquires Optiva Media, expands presence in Western Europe & Latin America
Dec. 14, 2021 10:20 AM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- EPAM Systems (EPAM -3.8%) acquired Optiva Media, a niche professional services firm that provides product development and digital services to leading media companies.
- "The combination of EPAM's digital technology and product engineering expertise with Optiva Media's platforms and accelerators will create a complete and valuable end-to-end delivery capability in the media and entertainment space," President of EU and APAC Markets commented.
- Optiva Media has 18+ years of industry experience and has launched the first video-on-demand (VoD) system in Europe for ONO in 2008, the first over-the-top streaming platform in Europe in 2011, and serves a host of clients including HBO, Vodafone, Telefonica, and Orange.