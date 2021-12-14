Lion Electric secures conditional order for 200 all-electric school buses

  • The Lion Electric Company (LEV +1.7%) announces that it has received a conditional purchase order for 200 all-electric LionC school buses from Langs Bus Lines, with deliveries to begin gradually in 2022, through 2026.
  • The purchase order is conditional upon the satisfactory grant of non-repayable contributions to Langs Bus Lines under Infrastructure Canada's Zero-Emission Transit Fund, which aims to invest $2.75 billion over 5 years in the shift to electrification.
  • Lang Bus Lines has operated a LionC school bus since 2019 and the benefits of all-electric vehicles led them to make an order, said the company. "It is very encouraging to see so much momentum in the market for zero-emission school buses throughout Canada," said Marc Bedard, CEO – Founder of Lion Electric.
