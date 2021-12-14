CPS Technologies rallies on sales bookings

  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is up 11% after the company reports record level of orders that define recent contracts taking FY 2021 orders to date to over $37M.
  • Book to Bill ratio remains healthy at 1.7.
  • "We are pleased to share that the entire business continues to expand at a growth rate in excess of our plans. We are quite thrilled with the realization by multiple customers of the value of CPS’ solutions. These enable customer products to achieve and exceed their expectations, especially in the Aerospace and Defense markets," says President and CEO Michael McCormack.
  • "We are just beginning to see the positive returns from our earlier investments this year in both facilities and personnel," says CFO Chuck Griffith.
  
