Beyond Meat holds big gain even as BTIG calls national McPlant launch unlikely for next year

Dec. 14, 2021

  • Beyond Meat (BYND +8.2%) is higher on more indications that the McPlant test at McDonald's locations is going well. The latest feedback is from BTIG, which has BYND rated at Neutral.
  • BTIG analyst Peter Saleh: "Following several channel checks with industry executives and franchisees, we believe McDonald’s will expand the test of McPlant in the U.S. from 8 locations currently to several hundred restaurants in 1Q22. Our contacts suggested that a national launch of McPlant in 2022 is unlikely given the current marketing calendar and scale of the McDonald’s system. The performance of the expanded test in 1Q22 should inform such a decision, potentially in 2023."
  • Saleh and team think McDonald's will expand the test of McPlant in the U.S. from 8 locations currently to several hundred restaurants in Q1 of 2022. Sources tip BTIG that a national launch of McPlant in 2022 is unlikely given the current marketing calendar and scale of the McDonald’s system. That is a little less optimistic than Piper Sandler's forecast for a national launch.
