Afterpay partners with Dick's Sporting Goods to offer Buy Now, Pay Later feature

  • Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) (OTCPK:AFTPY) teams up with Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to offer flexible payments on both its in-store and online channels just in time for the holiday season.
  • With Afterpay's "Buy Now, Pay Later" feature, "consumers can get the equipment they need for their new year fitness goals, while spreading payments out in four easy installments," said Afterpay General Manager of North America, Zahir Khoja.
  • In September, Afterpay partnered with Fashion Nova to offer flexible Buy Now, Pay Later options.
