Shell bolting on a US solar business
Dec. 14, 2021 11:16 AM ETSHELBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) announced the acquisition of Savion, a Missouri-based solar power and energy storage business with 126 employees.
- The transaction is aligned with Shell's net zero strategy, and confirmed with the release that the acquisition cost falls within the Company's "$2-3b renewables and energy solutions capex budget."
- Savion has 18 gigawatts of projects under development, roughly equivalent to 35 coal-fired power plants.
- European energy companies have largely moved ahead with low-carbon energy solutions, even as a lack of investment in legacy fossil fuels has created an energy crisis in Europe.