Shell bolting on a US solar business

Dec. 14, 2021

  • Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) announced the acquisition of Savion, a Missouri-based solar power and energy storage business with 126 employees.
  • The transaction is aligned with Shell's net zero strategy, and confirmed with the release that the acquisition cost falls within the Company's "$2-3b renewables and energy solutions capex budget."
  • Savion has 18 gigawatts of projects under development, roughly equivalent to 35 coal-fired power plants.
  • European energy companies have largely moved ahead with low-carbon energy solutions, even as a lack of investment in legacy fossil fuels has created an energy crisis in Europe.
