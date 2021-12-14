Peloton Interactive pares loss after clarifying product development is still planned for next year

Dec. 14, 2021 11:17 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments

Pandemic Home Exercise Trend Continues, As Gyms Slowly Reopen Across The Country

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images News

  • Peloton Interactive (PTON -2.2%) pares an early loss after an exec clarifies that a Digitimes report on a product halt is false.
  • That report sent shares down almost 7% earlier in the day.
  • It has been a turbulent stretch for PTON following the HBO spotlight last week, a growing bull vs. bear debate on Wall Street and with pandemic developments all influencing sentiment.
  • On a price-to-sales comparison, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) trades at its lowest valuation since before the pandemic.
