Qiagen paring losses on speculation of potential deal with BioMérieux
Dec. 14, 2021 11:17 AM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)TMOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is paring earlier losses after a report that France's BioMerieux is said to be getting closer to a potential merger with Qiagen.
- BioMerieux has lined up advisors and bank financing for a proposal for the diagnostics company, according to a Betavile "Uncooked" Alert.
- Recall early last month Bloomberg that Qiagen (QGEN) attracted buyout interest of French diagnostics company BioMérieux.
- CTFN later last month appeared to refute the BioMerieux report and an earlier Betaville report that Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) was speculated to be interested in another bid for Qiagen.
- Recall in February, a Bloomberg report suggested that Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is weighing a preliminary approach to the company.