Toro Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 14, 2021 11:22 AM ETThe Toro Company (TTC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Toro (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-17.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $955.89M (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.