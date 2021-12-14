Nordson Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
- Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.10 (+32.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $616.7M (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDSN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.