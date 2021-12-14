Embraer signs defense R&D deal with TNO
Dec. 14, 2021 11:23 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with TNO, the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research.
- The agreement covers future joint research and technology developments of air, sea, land, and space defense and dual-use products and services. It aims to extend business relations between Embraer and TNO during development of key technologies for defense applications.
- These applications could be part of future capabilities in existing Embraer platforms, including the C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft, and other new aircraft, vehicles and defense systems. The deal also aims to build cooperation between Embraer and TNO in The Netherlands and Brazil.
- Embraer signed a similar collaboration agreement with the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Center in November. Earlier the same month, the Brazilian government cut the size of contracts for 28 of its KC-390 aircraft by 25%.