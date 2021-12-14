Alzamend Neuro climbs amid social media chatter

  • Adding a fifth in value, Alzamend Neuro (ALZN +20.0%) has continued its rally for the second straight session as investor interest on the micro-cap stock surged in morning hours.
  • According to sites that track mentions of ticker symbols, Alzamend (NASDAQ:ALZN) was among the top five highly cited companies on Twitter over the past hour.
  • The shares of the pre-clinical stage biotech have reached the highest level in over two months, and about ~22.6M of company shares have changed hands indicating over a fourfold rise from the 65-day average volume of ~5.5M.

  • Alzamend (ALZN) whose lead asset targets a range of neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s made a strong public debut in June. An additional investment from one of its largest shareholders propelled the company shares early last month.

