Rumble cuts ties with Tremor International alleging censorship of Dan Bongino
Dec. 14, 2021 12:37 PM ETTremor International Ltd (TRMR), CFVIBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Video platform Rumble says it is cutting ties with advertising platform Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR), accusing Tremor of censoring right-wing media personality Dan Bongino.
- Rumble alleges that Tremor removed ads from Bongino's websites and Rumble's hosted video player.
- "Tremor's attempt to censor Dan Bongino violated Rumble's core principles," Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski says in a press release. "Shadowy activists may not like what Dan Bongino has to say, but Rumble will always encourage open debate without taking sides. That is why Rumble decided to terminate its contract with Tremor. We won't tolerate politicized attempts to cancel creators."
- Tremor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- Tremor (TRMR) -1.2% shares are lower, having been down for most of the day's trading.
- Rumble is going public via the SPAC CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) -3.8%, which is also lower today.
- CFVI popped last week on a report that Rumble has a distribution deal with former President Donald Trump's Truth Social.