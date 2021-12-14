Videogame sales slide 10% in November, breaking six-month streak
- Videogame sales declined year-over-year by double digits in November, breaking a six-month streak of gains just as the industry hit its biggest season of the year.
- Overall, sales fell 10% from November 2020, to $6.3 billion, according to NPD Group. That not only broke the streak of year-over-year gains, but also a string of monthly records falling.
- And the major culprit was a near-$600 million decline in hardware sales from last year, as supply-chain pressures continue to make next-generation consoles (the PlayStation 5 (NYSE:SONY) and Xbox Series S and X (NASDAQ:MSFT)) very difficult to find more than a year after their release.
- Overall sales fell from last year's $6.96 billion. But after the string of records, year-to-date industry sales are still up 9% year-over-year, to $52.94 billion.
- Sales had risen 16% in October, gained 3% in September, and rose 7% in August.
- Hardware sales fell 38% from last November, to $883 million from $1.424 billion - the category's lowest total since November 2016. With Sony's and Microsoft's new boxes in short supply, Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) led the month in both unit and dollar terms, and kept up its lead year-to-date as well. (Year-to-date, hardware sales are up 20% to $4.76 billion.)
- Accessory sales slid 20% in November from the prior year, to $258 million (lowest November since 2017), cutting that category's year-to-date gains to 4% ($2.175 billion vs. $2.089 billion for the same time span in 2020). Notably in that category, steering wheel sales more than doubled, with Logitech's (NASDAQ:LOGI) G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel leading there, analyst Mat Piscatella notes. (Driving game Forza Horizon 5 made a strong debut, detailed below.)
- And the key console/PC game content category also declined, though just by 1% year-over-year, to $5.138 billion from $5.213 billion. Year-to-date, content sales are still up 8% to $46 billion.
- As is typical for 14 years running, Call of Duty: Vanguard (NASDAQ:ATVI) debuted atop the dollar sales chart and instantly became the year's second-best seller, trailing only franchise sibling Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (ATVI).
- It prevailed over rival first-person war shooter Battlefield 2042 (NASDAQ:EA) - which hit No. 2 for November and claimed the No. 6 on the year-to-date chart - as well as new releases Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Forza Horizon 5 (MSFT).
- Rounding out the console/PC top 10: No. 5, Madden NFL 22 (EA); No. 6, Mario Party Superstars (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 7, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (OTCPK:SQNNY); No. 8, FIFA 22 (EA); No. 9, Far Cry 6 (OTCPK:UBSFY); and No. 10, NBA 2K22 (NASDAQ:TTWO).
- Mobile spending provided the rare bright spot in the report, rising nearly 11% and marking the ninth straight month (and 10th this year) where it exceeded $2 billion. The month's top mobile games by revenue included Candy Crush Saga (ATVI), Coin Master, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), Garena Free Fire (NYSE:SE), Genshin Impact, Pokémon GO (OTCPK:NTDOY), Call of Duty: Mobile (ATVI), Clash Royale, Homescapes, and Bingo Blitz.
- Related tickers: (OTCPK:NTDOY -0.7%), (SONY -0.8%), (MSFT -4.4%), (HEAR -1.0%), (LOGI -0.6%), (CRSR -1.5%), (EA -0.1%), (ATVI +1.0%), (TTWO +0.0%), (T +0.5%), (OTCPK:UBSFY -2.1%), (OTCPK:NCBDY +2.0%), (OTCPK:SQNNY), (OTCPK:CCOEY -1.6%), (OTCPK:SGAMY -1.2%), (ZNGA -1.4%), (SKLZ -2.5%), (SE -3.7%), (NTES -0.3%), (OTCPK:TCEHY -0.8%), (RBLX -5.0%). Retail stock: (GME +2.6%).
- ETFs: (GAMR -1.5%), (ESPO -1.2%), (NERD -1.3%)