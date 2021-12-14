Videogame sales slide 10% in November, breaking six-month streak

Friends shouting and cheering while playing the game battle on the playstation

Kosamtu/E+ via Getty Images

  • Videogame sales declined year-over-year by double digits in November, breaking a six-month streak of gains just as the industry hit its biggest season of the year.
  • Overall, sales fell 10% from November 2020, to $6.3 billion, according to NPD Group. That not only broke the streak of year-over-year gains, but also a string of monthly records falling.
  • And the major culprit was a near-$600 million decline in hardware sales from last year, as supply-chain pressures continue to make next-generation consoles (the PlayStation 5 (NYSE:SONY) and Xbox Series S and X (NASDAQ:MSFT)) very difficult to find more than a year after their release.
  • Overall sales fell from last year's $6.96 billion. But after the string of records, year-to-date industry sales are still up 9% year-over-year, to $52.94 billion.
  • Sales had risen 16% in October, gained 3% in September, and rose 7% in August.
  • Hardware sales fell 38% from last November, to $883 million from $1.424 billion - the category's lowest total since November 2016. With Sony's and Microsoft's new boxes in short supply, Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) led the month in both unit and dollar terms, and kept up its lead year-to-date as well. (Year-to-date, hardware sales are up 20% to $4.76 billion.)
  • Accessory sales slid 20% in November from the prior year, to $258 million (lowest November since 2017), cutting that category's year-to-date gains to 4% ($2.175 billion vs. $2.089 billion for the same time span in 2020). Notably in that category, steering wheel sales more than doubled, with Logitech's (NASDAQ:LOGI) G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel leading there, analyst Mat Piscatella notes. (Driving game Forza Horizon 5 made a strong debut, detailed below.)
  • And the key console/PC game content category also declined, though just by 1% year-over-year, to $5.138 billion from $5.213 billion. Year-to-date, content sales are still up 8% to $46 billion.
  • As is typical for 14 years running, Call of Duty: Vanguard (NASDAQ:ATVI) debuted atop the dollar sales chart and instantly became the year's second-best seller, trailing only franchise sibling Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (ATVI).
  • It prevailed over rival first-person war shooter Battlefield 2042 (NASDAQ:EA) - which hit No. 2 for November and claimed the No. 6 on the year-to-date chart - as well as new releases Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Forza Horizon 5 (MSFT).
  • Rounding out the console/PC top 10: No. 5, Madden NFL 22 (EA); No. 6, Mario Party Superstars (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 7, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (OTCPK:SQNNY); No. 8, FIFA 22 (EA); No. 9, Far Cry 6 (OTCPK:UBSFY); and No. 10, NBA 2K22 (NASDAQ:TTWO).
  • Mobile spending provided the rare bright spot in the report, rising nearly 11% and marking the ninth straight month (and 10th this year) where it exceeded $2 billion. The month's top mobile games by revenue included Candy Crush Saga (ATVI), Coin Master, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), Garena Free Fire (NYSE:SE), Genshin Impact, Pokémon GO (OTCPK:NTDOY), Call of Duty: Mobile (ATVI), Clash Royale, Homescapes, and Bingo Blitz.
  • Related tickers: (OTCPK:NTDOY -0.7%), (SONY -0.8%), (MSFT -4.4%), (HEAR -1.0%), (LOGI -0.6%), (CRSR -1.5%), (EA -0.1%), (ATVI +1.0%), (TTWO +0.0%), (T +0.5%), (OTCPK:UBSFY -2.1%), (OTCPK:NCBDY +2.0%), (OTCPK:SQNNY), (OTCPK:CCOEY -1.6%), (OTCPK:SGAMY -1.2%), (ZNGA -1.4%), (SKLZ -2.5%), (SE -3.7%), (NTES -0.3%), (OTCPK:TCEHY -0.8%), (RBLX -5.0%). Retail stock: (GME +2.6%).
  • ETFs: (GAMR -1.5%), (ESPO -1.2%), (NERD -1.3%)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.