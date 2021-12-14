GitLab rises on acquisition of Opstrace observability platform

Dec. 14, 2021 12:53 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • GitLab (GTLB +3.8%) is trading up after announcing its acquisition of Opstrace, an open source observability platform.
  • The acquisition will enable GitLab to expand its DevOps platform with Opstrace. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • GitLab expects to be the first to include an integrated open source observability solution within a single application, user interface and data store.
  • The integration of Opstrace will expand its monitoring and observability capabilities. The Opstrace functionality will be integrated into the GitLab Monitor stage and be available for GitLab SaaS and Self-Managed users.
  • Shares had dropped earlier in December after GitLab posted its first results as a public company.
