GitLab rises on acquisition of Opstrace observability platform
Dec. 14, 2021 12:53 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GitLab (GTLB +3.8%) is trading up after announcing its acquisition of Opstrace, an open source observability platform.
- The acquisition will enable GitLab to expand its DevOps platform with Opstrace. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- GitLab expects to be the first to include an integrated open source observability solution within a single application, user interface and data store.
- The integration of Opstrace will expand its monitoring and observability capabilities. The Opstrace functionality will be integrated into the GitLab Monitor stage and be available for GitLab SaaS and Self-Managed users.
- Shares had dropped earlier in December after GitLab posted its first results as a public company.