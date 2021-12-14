Aerojet Rocketdyne gains on report that Pentagon supports Lockheed deal

Lockheed Martin headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) rose 1% after an earlier report hat that the Pentagon supports the company's planned sale to Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).
  • The Pentagon in October recommended to the Federal Trade Commission that the defense department supports the combination, according to a CTFN report earlier.
  • Bloomberg reported in late October that Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks reportedly sent a letter with the Pentagon's view on Aerojet/Lockheed deal. The news service didn't say at the time how the DOD viewed the deal.
  • Earlier this month, Lockheed Martin's CEO reiterated he sees a 1Q close for Aerojet Rocketdyne deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.