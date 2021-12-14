Aerojet Rocketdyne gains on report that Pentagon supports Lockheed deal
Dec. 14, 2021 1:11 PM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD), LMTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) rose 1% after an earlier report hat that the Pentagon supports the company's planned sale to Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).
- The Pentagon in October recommended to the Federal Trade Commission that the defense department supports the combination, according to a CTFN report earlier.
- Bloomberg reported in late October that Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks reportedly sent a letter with the Pentagon's view on Aerojet/Lockheed deal. The news service didn't say at the time how the DOD viewed the deal.
- Earlier this month, Lockheed Martin's CEO reiterated he sees a 1Q close for Aerojet Rocketdyne deal.