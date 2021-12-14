Helbiz leaps after announcing it will use Workplace platform, launches EMEA division
Dec. 14, 2021 1:34 PM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)FBBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Helbiz (HLBZ +11.1%) shares surge after the company announces it will integrate Meta’s (FB -0.6%) Workplace platform into its organization. Workplace is an online collaborative software tool that enables employees to connect and communicate through the creation of Groups, Chat, Meeting Rooms and LiveVideos.
- “As our global expansion continues, we have been relying on Meta Workplace to connect our employees and to make their work experience more efficient and engaging,” commented Alessandra Pollo, Head of Business Development at Helbiz.
- The company also announced Tuesday the launch of its Europe, Middle East, and Africa division headed by current Global CEO of Helbiz Media Matteo Mammì. The division will group all business sectors for the EMEA region together under one organizational structure.
