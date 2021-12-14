American Outdoor Brands rises as insiders buy shares worth $310K
Dec. 14, 2021 2:14 PM ETAmerican Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- American Outdoor Brands (AOUT +8.1%) is trading higher after CEO Brian Murphy, CFO H. Andrew Fulmer and directors Barry Monheit, Gregory Gluchowski, Jr. and Marie Wadecki purchased 16,718 shares of the company's common stock, worth ~$310K.
- The shares were purchased at $18.32 - $18.95 in a series of transactions dated Dec. 13, 2021.
- A look at the firm's ownership composition:
- Earlier this month, American Outdoor Brands shares plummeted after the company missed Q2 earnings and revenues estimates and narrowed FY guidance