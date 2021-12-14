Bristol Myers deal propels Immatics more than 10%, most in seven months
Dec. 14, 2021 2:16 PM ETImmatics N.V. (IMTX), BMYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Immatics N.V. (IMTX +10.2%) has recorded the biggest gain since May after announcing an agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) for the licensing, development, and commercialization of the company’s TCR Bispecific candidate IMA401.
- Per the terms, Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will receive an upfront payment worth $150M and milestone payments valued up to $770M in addition to tiered double-digit royalty payments on potential net sales of the drug. In H1 2022, the German-based biotech plans to begin a clinical trial for IMA401 targeting various types of solid tumors.
- Commenting on the deal, SVB Leerink has raised the price target for Immatics (IMTX) to $32 from $28, implying a premium of ~196.0% to the last close.
- The disclosure “reinforces our positive view on IMTX’s holistic TCR platform,” and the deal “provides non-dilutive financing that extends the company’s runway into ~2024,” addressing the financial constraints on the stock, the analyst argued with an Outperform rating.
- Read: The company’s cash and equivalents at $200.6M as of Sep. 30 were enough to fund its operations through 2023, Immatics (IMTX) noted in its latest earnings release.