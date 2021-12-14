Nuvei partners with crypto exchange FTX to provide instant payment solutions
Dec. 14, 2021 2:22 PM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) teams up with FTX Trading, owner and operator of FTX.COM, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange to provide its users with instant payment solutions.
- Through this partnership, FTX can now offer users access to Nuvei's (NVEI) payment solutions, enabling instant deposits that support high value transactions. This is turn will help FTX's users buy cryptos faster in a more secure way.
- Meanwhile, shares of NVEI dip 5.6% intra-day and 45% M/M.
- On Monday, Nuvei's subsidiary rolled out branded Visa crypto debit cards to its partners.