Autonomous vehicle names hit reverse as investors steer toward value

Dec. 14, 2021 2:22 PM ETEmbark Technology, Inc. (EMBK), TSP, AURBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line

Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Investors are bidding down a few companies involved with autonomous trucking amid a broad market reset of high-growth names and stocks with next-gen stories attached to them.
  • Embark (NASDAQ:EMBK) is down 13.27%, TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) is 10.41% lower and Aurora (NASDAQ:AUR) is off 7.75%. Embark is the newest of the bunch and has traded in range of $6.91 to $10.49 since going public in a SPAC deal. Meanwhile, TuSimple (TSP) has seen the most attention from Wall Street with 11 Buy-equivalent ratings or better stacking up against 3 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.
  • Last week, TuSimple Holdings (TSP) published results of its Safety validation report in a step is seen as one of the last before the company's key Driver Out test.
