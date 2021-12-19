Wells Fargo Institute favors U.S. assets, commodities & financials in 2022
Dec. 19, 2021 4:23 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- In its top five ideas for 2022, the Wells Fargo Investment Institute favors U.S. assets, is cautious on yield-sensitive assets like utilities, expects commodities, financials, and industrials to perform well as inflation hedges, advises adding risk judiciously, and recommends a disciplined diversification approach.
- On a global basis, the Wells Fargo report expects the rate of earnings growth to slow in 2022, but record profitability levels could still propel U.S. equity prices to new all-time highs.
- While the Federal Reserve will try to keep rates low, accelerating inflation could bring policy rate increases forward at a faster pace than Wells Fargo expects.
- Regarding global real assets, the ongoing economic recovery should support increased commodity demand and higher prices. Real estate investment trusts should keep pace with equity prices, but rising interest rates should prevent REITs from outperforming equities, the report said.
- For context, the report projects U.S. consumer price inflation in 2022 at 4.0% vs. the 6.2% Y/Y rate in October 2021.
- The Institute pivots its hedge fund guidance in 2022 away from recovery and high-beta opportunities toward strategies that should provide diversification and returns that don't track with global risky assets.
- The report recommends a continued defensive approach in fixed income markets and advises not to wait for market pullbacks to get invested.
- "The economy continues to perform well as we see jobs coming back, companies are profitable, new businesses are opening, and stock prices remain at strong levels," Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management, said. "But looking at next year, we have a new virus variant to consider and economic growth should be slower. We also expect inflation to remain above its long-term average but to retreat somewhat as supply shortages ease."
- Previously, Wells Fargo cuts 2022 growth, but boosts S&P 500, yield targets