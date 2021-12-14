Satellite service firm Sidus Space skyrocketing in first day of trading

  • Satellite service firm Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) soared 152% in its first day of trading as a public company.
  • Sidus Space (SIDU) earlier priced its IPO of 3M of Class A common stock at $5.00/share for total gross proceeds of $15M.
  • Sidus Space located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, is Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, with a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies.
