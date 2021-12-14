Satellite service firm Sidus Space skyrocketing in first day of trading
Dec. 14, 2021 2:32 PM ETSidus Space, Inc. (SIDU)PLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Satellite service firm Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) soared 152% in its first day of trading as a public company.
- Sidus Space (SIDU) earlier priced its IPO of 3M of Class A common stock at $5.00/share for total gross proceeds of $15M.
- Sidus Space located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, is Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, with a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies.
- Last month, Satellite firm Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) to use SPAC money for investment, customer boost.